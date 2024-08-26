Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets use disruptive cyber technology during Swift Response 2024 [Image 12 of 12]

    Green Berets use disruptive cyber technology during Swift Response 2024

    SKILLINGARYD, SWEDEN

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A U.S. Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), places signal jamming equipment inside a target building while participating in a cyber infiltration operation as part of Swift Response 24 near Skillingaryd, Sweden, May 1, 2024. Swift Response 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender 24, the Alliance’s largest military exercise since the Cold War, and demonstrates the United States’ ability to rapidly deploy forces to Europe to defend America’s security interests and every inch of NATO territory. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 19:32
    Photo ID: 8613705
    VIRIN: 240505-A-PE777-1124
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.73 MB
    Location: SKILLINGARYD, SE
    This work, Green Berets use disruptive cyber technology during Swift Response 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Tim Beery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SOCEUR
    Swift Response
    SOF in Europe
    Steadfast Defender 24

