A U.S. Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), scans a laptop connected to a Remote Access Device (RAD) which is monitoring a targeted building during a cyber infiltration (INFIL) operation as part of Swift Response 24 near Skillingaryd, Sweden, May 1, 2024. Swift Response 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender 24, the Alliance’s largest military exercise since the Cold War, and demonstrates the United States’ ability to rapidly deploy forces to Europe to defend America’s security interests and every inch of NATO territory. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)
Green Berets use disruptive cyber technology during Swift Response 2024
