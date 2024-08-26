Fire department receives top honors for 2023

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assistant Chief William Hock, left, stands proudly next to Sparky, the fire dog, and Evron Brightly, DLA Installation Management Richmond fire prevention inspector. The Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Richmond’s Fire and Emergency Services has been awarded with the 2023 Fire Prevention Program of the Year. The program excels in proactive fire safety measures and community engagements. (Courtesy photo)