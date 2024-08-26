Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire department receives top honors for 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    Fire department receives top honors for 2023

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Assistant Chief William Hock, left, stands proudly next to Sparky, the fire dog, and Evron Brightly, DLA Installation Management Richmond fire prevention inspector. The Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Richmond’s Fire and Emergency Services has been awarded with the 2023 Fire Prevention Program of the Year. The program excels in proactive fire safety measures and community engagements. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
