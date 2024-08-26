Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240531-D-UO290-1072 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    240531-D-UO290-1072

    RICHMOND, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch    

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Fire Emergency Services personnel train on vehicle extrication equipment at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, May 31, 2024. In this training the Fire Emergency Services personnel focused on using the Jaws of Life, as well as other rescue tools and techniques. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 13:46
    Photo ID: 8612917
    VIRIN: 240531-D-UO290-1072
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240531-D-UO290-1072 [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240531-D-UO290-1072
    Fire department receives top honors for 2023
    Fire department receives top honors for 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fire department receives top honors for 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA
    Firefighters
    DLA Aviation
    Jaws of Life
    DSC Richmond

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download