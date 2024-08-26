Fire Emergency Services personnel train on vehicle extrication equipment at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, May 31, 2024. In this training the Fire Emergency Services personnel focused on using the Jaws of Life, as well as other rescue tools and techniques. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 13:46
|Photo ID:
|8612917
|VIRIN:
|240531-D-UO290-1072
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240531-D-UO290-1072 [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
