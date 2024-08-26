U.S. Space Forces – Space senior leaders from across the country came together for the S4S leadership summit.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. John Harms, National Space Defense Command senior enlisted leader, left, engages with Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Col. Philip Desmarais, U.S. Space Forces – Space commercial integration cell branch chief, during the S4S leadership summit at S4S headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024. The leadership summit brought together leaders from S4S and its subordinate centers from California, Colorado, and New Mexico, to discuss the current state of S4S, joint space operational planning updates, and the S4S commander’s strategic vision and way forward.