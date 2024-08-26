U.S. Space Forces – Space senior leaders from across the country came together for the S4S leadership summit.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard Zellman, Deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, left, speaks with U.S. Space Force Col. Nathaniel Peace, U.S. Space Forces – Space director of intelligence, right, during the S4S leadership summit at S4S headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024. The leadership summit brought together leaders from S4S and its subordinate centers from California, Colorado, and New Mexico, to discuss the current state of S4S, joint space operational planning updates, and the S4S commander’s strategic vision and way forward.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 13:48
    Photo ID: 8612910
    VIRIN: 240822-X-VE588-2001
    Resolution: 5389x3586
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
