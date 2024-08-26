U.S. Space Forces – Space senior leaders from across the country came together for the S4S leadership summit.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard Zellman, Deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, left, speaks with U.S. Space Force Col. Nathaniel Peace, U.S. Space Forces – Space director of intelligence, right, during the S4S leadership summit at S4S headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024. The leadership summit brought together leaders from S4S and its subordinate centers from California, Colorado, and New Mexico, to discuss the current state of S4S, joint space operational planning updates, and the S4S commander’s strategic vision and way forward.