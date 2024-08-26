Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

R. Sean Doss, FRC East Components Planner and Estimator, at Fleet Readiness Center East, explains the subcomponents of the F-18 APU and the process of rework from induction to completion of the APU to the attendees during the May 7 Industrial Support Activity Round Robin event. Leaders, from operations officers to officers-in-charge, from each ISA attended the daylong featuring a tour of the Fleet Readiness Center East and DLA Distribution operations. (Photo by Joe Andes, DLA Aviation at Cherry Point)