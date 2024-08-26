Erik Quinn, MRO Production Supervisor, at Fleet Readiness Center East, explains the overall capabilities of the OMAX Water Jet to the attendees during the May 7 Industrial Support Activity Round Robin event. Leaders, from operations officers to officers-in-charge, from each ISA attended the daylong event featuring a tour of the Fleet Readiness Center East and DLA Distribution operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 13:35
|Photo ID:
|8612897
|VIRIN:
|240507-D-D0670-1003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|19.57 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Aviation at Cherry Point [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation ISA leaders meet at Cherry Point, discuss best practices
No keywords found.