DLA Aviation at Cherry Point

Erik Quinn, MRO Production Supervisor, at Fleet Readiness Center East, explains the overall capabilities of the OMAX Water Jet to the attendees during the May 7 Industrial Support Activity Round Robin event. Leaders, from operations officers to officers-in-charge, from each ISA attended the daylong event featuring a tour of the Fleet Readiness Center East and DLA Distribution operations.