    DLA Aviation at Cherry Point [Image 2 of 4]

    DLA Aviation at Cherry Point

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Erik Quinn, MRO Production Supervisor, at Fleet Readiness Center East, explains the overall capabilities of the OMAX Water Jet to the attendees during the May 7 Industrial Support Activity Round Robin event. Leaders, from operations officers to officers-in-charge, from each ISA attended the daylong event featuring a tour of the Fleet Readiness Center East and DLA Distribution operations.

    DLA Aviation at Cherry Point
    DLA Aviation at Cherry Point
    DLA Aviation at Cherry Point
    DLA Aviation at Cherry Point

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aviation ISA leaders meet at Cherry Point, discuss best practices

