Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Owen Todd, a student in the Intercontinental Hotel Group Teen Academy summer internship program, assist housekeeping by making a bed Aug. 9 at the Holiday Inn Express Magnolia House and Cypress Inn, Fort Johnson, La. (U.S. Arrmy photo by Porsha Auzenne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 13:40
    Photo ID: 8612902
    VIRIN: 240809-A-GH690-6214
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.31 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy [Image 4 of 4], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy
    Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy
    Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy
    Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IHG
    Fort Johnson
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    Teen Academy
    IHG Teen Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download