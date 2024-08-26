Owen Todd, a student in the Intercontinental Hotel Group Teen Academy summer internship program, assist housekeeping by making a bed Aug. 9 at the Holiday Inn Express Magnolia House and Cypress Inn, Fort Johnson, La. (U.S. Arrmy photo by Porsha Auzenne)
This work, Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy [Image 4 of 4], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy
