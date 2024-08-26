Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy [Image 1 of 4]

    Youths learn hospitality industry at IHG Army Hotels Teen Academy

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    From left: John Diaz Miranda and Owen Todd, two students selected for the Intercontinental Hotel Group Teen Academy summer internship program, fold laundry Aug. 9 at the Holiday Inn Express Magnolia House and Cypress Inn, Fort Johnson, La. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 13:40
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
