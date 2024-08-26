Military Health Research Teams Recognized, Awarded, and Celebrated for Advancing Patient Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Lester Martínez López, the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, presents Alyssa Davidson of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with an award for outstanding research accomplishment at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium. The symposium kicked off in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 26. Davidson was honored for her work, titled, “Novel Treatments, Strategies and Technologies in Hearing and Balance Health.”