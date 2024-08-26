Military Health Research Teams Recognized, Awarded, and Celebrated for Advancing Patient Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Lester Martínez López, the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, presents retired U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Craig Shriver with the distinguished service award at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium. The symposium kicked off in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 26. Shriver is the director of the Murtha Cancer Center.