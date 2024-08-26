Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Foodbank Western Australia [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Foodbank Western Australia

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PERTH, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 22, 2024) – Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), volunteers at Foodbank in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, while the ship is moored at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 22. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 03:57
    Photo ID: 8611586
    VIRIN: 240822-N-EQ708-1373
    Resolution: 6114x4076
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Foodbank Western Australia [Image 5 of 5], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Foodbank Western Australia
    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Foodbank Western Australia
    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Foodbank Western Australia
    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Foodbank Western Australia
    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Foodbank Western Australia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emory S. Land

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download