USS Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Foodbank Western Australia

PERTH, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 22, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) pose for a photo after volunteering at Foodbank in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, while the ship is moored at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 22. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

