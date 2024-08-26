USS Emory S. Land Hosts Tours in HMAS Stirling

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 21, 2024) – Guests pose for a group photo during a tour of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) on the ship’s quarterdeck during a scheduled port visit to HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 21. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

