    USS Emory S. Land Hosts Tours in HMAS Stirling [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Emory S. Land Hosts Tours in HMAS Stirling

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 21, 2024) – Guests pose for a group photo during a tour of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) on the ship’s quarterdeck during a scheduled port visit to HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 21. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

