    Marines from the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment support Back to School event in Newport News, Virginia [Image 1 of 7]

    Marines from the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment support Back to School event in Newport News, Virginia

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (August 23, 2024) Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown greet students and hand out free backpacks filled with school supplies during a Back to School event at Oliver Greenwood Elementary in Newport News, Virginia. The backpacks and assorted school supplies were purchased with grant funds received from the Boys and Girls Club of America’s Military Outreach Services department. The backpacks and supplies were handed out to students at nearby Oliver Greenwood Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The school was selected due to its population of military affiliated children who are registered for the 2024-2025 school year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 20:39
    Photo ID: 8611284
    VIRIN: 240823-N-TG517-8172
    Resolution: 2799x1718
    Size: 751.44 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines from the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment support Back to School event in Newport News, Virginia [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Back to School
    COMREL
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment

