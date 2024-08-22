Newport News, Va. (August 23, 2024) Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown greet students and hand out free backpacks filled with school supplies during a Back to School event at Oliver Greenwood Elementary in Newport News, Virginia. The backpacks and assorted school supplies were purchased with grant funds received from the Boys and Girls Club of America’s Military Outreach Services department. The backpacks and supplies were handed out to students at nearby Oliver Greenwood Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The school was selected due to its population of military affiliated children who are registered for the 2024-2025 school year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 20:39 Photo ID: 8611289 VIRIN: 240823-N-TG517-1195 Resolution: 3484x2577 Size: 1.38 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines from the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment support Back to School event in Newport News, Virginia [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.