Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown sailors support Back to School event at Greenwood Elementary School with free backpacks and school supplies [Image 3 of 7]

    NWS Yorktown sailors support Back to School event at Greenwood Elementary School with free backpacks and school supplies

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (August 23, 2024) MA3 Martin and MASN Kanches, both assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hand out clear backpacks filled with school supplies to students at Oliver Greenwood Elementary School in Newport News, VA. The backpacks and assorted school supplies were purchased with grant funds received from the Boys and Girls Club of America’s Military Outreach Services department. The backpacks and supplies were handed out to students at nearby Oliver Greenwood Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The school was selected due to its population of military affiliated children who are registered for the 2024-2025 school year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 20:24
    Photo ID: 8611269
    VIRIN: 240823-N-TG517-4198
    Resolution: 3331x3153
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown sailors support Back to School event at Greenwood Elementary School with free backpacks and school supplies [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown sailors support Back to School event at Greenwood Elementary School with free backpacks and school supplies
    NWS Yorktown sailors support Back to School event at Greenwood Elementary School with free backpacks and school supplies
    NWS Yorktown sailors support Back to School event at Greenwood Elementary School with free backpacks and school supplies
    NWS Yorktown sailors support Back to School event at Greenwood Elementary School with free backpacks and school supplies
    NWS Yorktown sailors support Back to School event at Greenwood Elementary School with free backpacks and school supplies
    NWS Yorktown sailors support Back to School event at Greenwood Elementary School with free backpacks and school supplies
    NWS Yorktown sailors support Back to School event at Greenwood Elementary School with free backpacks and school supplies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Back to School
    COMREL
    School Supplies
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download