NWS Yorktown sailors support Back to School event at Greenwood Elementary School with free backpacks and school supplies

Newport News, Va. (August 23, 2024) MA3 Martin and MASN Kanches, both assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hand out clear backpacks filled with school supplies to students at Oliver Greenwood Elementary School in Newport News, VA. The backpacks and assorted school supplies were purchased with grant funds received from the Boys and Girls Club of America’s Military Outreach Services department. The backpacks and supplies were handed out to students at nearby Oliver Greenwood Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The school was selected due to its population of military affiliated children who are registered for the 2024-2025 school year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

