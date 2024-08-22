NGAUS Kicked off conference with car show on Belle Isle in Detroit

Guests of the National Guard Association of the United States Company Grade Officer, Field Grade Officer and Warrant Officer Mixer partake in food and beverages on Belle Isle in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 23, 2024. The mixer serves as an opportunity for current and retired officers to socialize and network with peers while attending the NGAUS event.



Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

