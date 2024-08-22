USSOCOM vice commander becomes first joint Marine to host 8th and I Evening Parade

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Francis Donovan, (center) vice commander, United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) host Lt. Gen Douglas Sims II, (left) Director of the Joint Staff and guests for the Marine Corps Barracks Washington (MBW) summer evening parade on Aug. 16, 2024, at MBW, Washington D.C. MBW has been holding parades in the summer on Fridays for the last 60 years. Donovan is the first sitting SOCOM senior leader to host the parade. Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn.

