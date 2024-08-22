USSOCOM vice commander becomes first joint Marine to host 8th and I Evening Parade

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Francis Donovan, vice commander, United States Special...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Francis Donovan, vice commander, United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) host Lt. Gen Douglas Sims II, (left) Director of the Joint Staff and guests for the Marine Corps Barracks Washington (MBW) summer evening parade on Aug. 16, 2024, at MBW, Washington D.C. MBW has been holding parades in the summer on Fridays for the last 60 years. Donovan is the first sitting SOCOM senior leader to host the parade. Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON D.C. - In an historic first for a joint and special operations Marine, Lt. Gen. Francis Donovan, vice commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, hosted the U.S. Marine Corps Evening Parade at the historic 8th and I Marine Corps Barracks Washington D.C., Aug. 16, 2024. The parade honored U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, Director of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.



Donovan chose to honor Sims because he guides joint force efforts to include force design and development, planning, and force employment. His role is like what the USSOCOM Commander does for the joint SOF Force.



“It’s an incredible privilege to welcome Lt. Gen. Donovan as our hosting official and Lt. Gen. Sims as our guest of honor for tonight’s evening parade,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Carrie Batson, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington D.C. “Their presence here underscores the shared values and teamwork that make the U.S. military the most capable fighting force in the world.”



Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., also known as “8th & I,” is the oldest active post in the Marine Corps. It was founded by President Thomas Jefferson and Lt. Col. William Ward Burrows, the second commandant of the Marine Corps, in 1801.



Located at the intersection of 8th & I Streets in southeast Washington, D.C., the Barracks serves pivotal roles in both ceremonial functions and security operations within the Nation’s Capital. The Marines of Marine Barracks Washington train to exceptional standards of professionalism and precision to honorably represent the Marines stationed and deployed throughout the world at parades, ceremonies, and funerals.



The Barracks is home to many nationally recognized units, including the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, the Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Marine Band, the official Marine Corps Color Guard, and the Marine Corps Body Bearers. It is also the site of the Home of the Commandants, which along with the Barracks, is a registered national historic landmark.



The parades are also referred to as “Sunset Parades.” They have various themes, and the parade Donovan hosted recognized the contributions of the joint force and government inter-agencies.



The guest list for this parade represented the joint and interagency portfolio that Donovan holds for USSOCOM. Included were personnel from the Departments of State and Justice, Intelligence Community, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Staff, and Congress. For Donovan, this allowed USSOCOM the opportunity to recognize these key partnerships.



“Tonight’s parade serves as a tribute to all members of the Joint Force – past and present – who have served our nation honorably,” Baston said. “The Marines on the parade deck tonight reflect the highest attributes of our military – professionalism, discipline, tenacity, and commitment. Our representation of these values is what makes the Barracks such a place special for all Americans.”



According to Donovan, he was humbled to be selected as the host of the historic parade.



“This is going to be one my career highlights returning to the oldest post of the Corps and hosting the parade honoring Lieutenant General Sims,” said Donovan. “Tradition is very important to our identity as military professionals and the parade is strong part of that tradition.”