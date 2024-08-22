Strategic improvements unveiled for AFWERX's Open Topic program

Teams from across AFWERX met in person for a process improvement off-site event to focus on making critical changes to the Open Topic program in Dayton, Ohio, June 25-26, 2024. The two-day exercise incorporated AFWERX cross-divisional teams to address the solicitation schedule, automation needs and additional requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Carrie Kessler)

