Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strategic improvements unveiled for AFWERX's Open Topic program [Image 4 of 4]

    Strategic improvements unveiled for AFWERX's Open Topic program

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Teams from across AFWERX met in person for a process improvement off-site event to focus on making critical changes to the Open Topic program in Dayton, Ohio, June 25-26, 2024. The two-day exercise incorporated AFWERX cross-divisional teams to address the solicitation schedule, automation needs and additional requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Carrie Kessler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 12:48
    Photo ID: 8610180
    VIRIN: 240626-F-F3963-1002
    Resolution: 4032x2150
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategic improvements unveiled for AFWERX's Open Topic program [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strategic improvements unveiled for AFWERX's Open Topic program
    Strategic improvements unveiled for AFWERX's Open Topic program
    Strategic improvements unveiled for AFWERX's Open Topic program
    Strategic improvements unveiled for AFWERX's Open Topic program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strategic improvements unveiled for AFWERX's Open Topic program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    SBIR
    STTR
    AFWERX
    Open Topic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download