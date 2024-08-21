Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEACAT 2024 Concludes, Reinforcing Maritime Security Efforts Among Allies and Partners in Southeast Asia [Image 4 of 4]

    SEACAT 2024 Concludes, Reinforcing Maritime Security Efforts Among Allies and Partners in Southeast Asia

    SINGAPORE

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240814-N-ED646-1188-SINGAPORE (August 14, 2024) U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Yvonne Yang, assigned to Marine Environmental Response Regional Activities Center (MER RAC), speaks during a workshop at the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2024 exercise in Singapore. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 03:44
    Photo ID: 8609622
    VIRIN: 240814-N-ED646-1188
    Resolution: 6527x4351
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEACAT 2024 Concludes, Reinforcing Maritime Security Efforts Among Allies and Partners in Southeast Asia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SEACAT 2024 Concludes, Reinforcing Maritime Security Efforts Among Allies and Partners in Southeast Asia
    SEACAT 2024 Concludes, Reinforcing Maritime Security Efforts Among Allies and Partners in Southeast Asia
    SEACAT 2024 Concludes, Reinforcing Maritime Security Efforts Among Allies and Partners in Southeast Asia
    SEACAT 2024 Concludes, Reinforcing Maritime Security Efforts Among Allies and Partners in Southeast Asia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download