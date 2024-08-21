SEACAT 2024 Concludes, Reinforcing Maritime Security Efforts Among Allies and Partners in Southeast Asia

240814-N-ED646-1188-SINGAPORE (August 14, 2024) U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Yvonne Yang, assigned to Marine Environmental Response Regional Activities Center (MER RAC), speaks during a workshop at the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2024 exercise in Singapore. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
