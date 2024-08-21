SEACAT 2024 Concludes, Reinforcing Maritime Security Efforts Among Allies and Partners in Southeast Asia

240823-N-ED646-1243-SINGAPORE (August 23, 2024) Capt. Axel Steiner, Chief of Staff assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC), speaks during a workshop at the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2024 exercise at Changi Naval Base. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 03:44
|Photo ID:
|8609619
|VIRIN:
|240823-N-ED646-1243
|Resolution:
|7622x5081
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
