SEACAT 2024 Concludes, Reinforcing Maritime Security Efforts Among Allies and Partners in Southeast Asia

240823-N-ED646-1243-SINGAPORE (August 23, 2024) Capt. Axel Steiner, Chief of Staff assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC), speaks during a workshop at the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2024 exercise at Changi Naval Base. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

