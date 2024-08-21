USNS Burlington Departs from Panama

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 25, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), watch as a Panamanian pilot boat leaves after picking up the pilot during the ship’s departure from Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

