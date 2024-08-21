USNS Burlington Departs from Panama

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 25, 2024) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class Robert Veillette, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), wraps up a mooring line as the ship prepares to depart Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

