    USNS Burlington Departs from Panama [Image 2 of 6]

    USNS Burlington Departs from Panama

    COLóN, PANAMA

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 25, 2024) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class Robert Veillette, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), wraps up a mooring line as the ship prepares to depart Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 22:05
    Location: COLóN, PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington Departs from Panama [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

