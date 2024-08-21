Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvia, Liberia and Sierra Leone visit MING in Detroit [Image 2 of 5]

    Latvia, Liberia and Sierra Leone visit MING in Detroit

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Command Sgt. Maj. William W. Russell III, Michigan National Guard (MING) senior enlisted advisor, talks about the value of a non-commissioned officer corps during a meeting with senior leaders from the Michigan National Guard and representatives from the Armed Forces of Latvia, and Sierra Leone for a lunch meeting during Motor City '24 in Detroit on Aug. 23, 2024. Latvia and Liberia shared their experiences with Sierra Leone as members of the State Partnership Program (SPP). Sierra Leone will join the SPP with Michigan in September. The topics discussed in the meeting focused on interoperability, strengthening shared values, and the United States' commitment to its partners.

    The SPP has been successfully building relationships for over 25 years and now includes 82 partnerships with 89 nations around the globe. SPP links a state's National Guard with the armed forces or equivalent of a partner country in a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Garas)

    This work, Latvia, Liberia and Sierra Leone visit MING in Detroit [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

