Command Sgt. Maj. William W. Russell III, Michigan National Guard (MING) senior enlisted advisor, talks about the value of a non-commissioned officer corps during a meeting with senior leaders from the Michigan National Guard and representatives from the Armed Forces of Latvia, and Sierra Leone for a lunch meeting during Motor City '24 in Detroit on Aug. 23, 2024. Latvia and Liberia shared their experiences with Sierra Leone as members of the State Partnership Program (SPP). Sierra Leone will join the SPP with Michigan in September. The topics discussed in the meeting focused on interoperability, strengthening shared values, and the United States' commitment to its partners.



The SPP has been successfully building relationships for over 25 years and now includes 82 partnerships with 89 nations around the globe. SPP links a state's National Guard with the armed forces or equivalent of a partner country in a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Garas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 20:48 Photo ID: 8609253 VIRIN: 240823-Z-OV434-1100 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.85 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latvia, Liberia and Sierra Leone visit MING in Detroit [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.