Tactical Air Control Party Airmen with the 124th Air Support Operation Squadron along with members of the German Bundeswehr practice water confidence training at Lucky Peak State Park, Idaho, 25 August, 2024. During this training, participants utilize energy efficient swimming techniques while learning to trust their equipment in an open-water environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 20:45 Photo ID: 8609250 VIRIN: 240825-Z-VT588-1431 Resolution: 7817x5211 Size: 29.29 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACP Water Confidence Training [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.