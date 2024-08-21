Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TACP Water Confidence Training [Image 10 of 18]

    TACP Water Confidence Training

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Tactical Air Control Party Airmen with the 124th Air Support Operation Squadron along with members of the German Bundeswehr practice water confidence training at Lucky Peak State Park, Idaho, 25 August, 2024. During this training, participants utilize energy efficient swimming techniques while learning to trust their equipment in an open-water environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8609243
    VIRIN: 240825-Z-VT588-1320
    Resolution: 7672x4795
    Size: 25.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP Water Confidence Training [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training
    TACP Water Confidence Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    tacp
    german
    asos
    bundeswehr
    idaho air national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download