Aviation Machinist’s Mate Maintains a C-2A Greyhound Aboard Theodore Roosevelt

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 20, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate completes maintenance on a C-2A Greyhound aircraft, attached to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 20. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

