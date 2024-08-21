Car Rescue

The 76th Operational Response Command and a collective of emergency responders from the North Carolina National Guard, North Carolina Air National Guard, and Mecklenburg County emergency responders participated in the exercise Vista Forge 24 on Feb. 23, 2024, at Charlotte, N.C. Exercise Vista Forge 24 was designed to maximize interagency cross-training and relationship-building with local and state emergency agencies.

