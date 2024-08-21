Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Midori Preecs 

    76th Operational Response Command

    The 76th Operational Response Command and a collective of emergency responders from the North Carolina National Guard, North Carolina Air National Guard, and Mecklenburg County emergency responders participated in the exercise Vista Forge 24 on Feb. 23, 2024, at Charlotte, N.C.  Exercise Vista Forge 24 was designed to maximize interagency cross-training and relationship-building with local and state emergency agencies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 14:06
    Photo ID: 8609024
    VIRIN: 240223-A-QR620-5018
    Resolution: 5233x3810
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
