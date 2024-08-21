Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting National Guard Bureau chief: "This is what we’re built for" [Image 4 of 5]

    Acting National Guard Bureau chief: &quot;This is what we’re built for&quot;

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, acting chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses attendees of the 146th National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Michigan
    National Guard Bureau
    Detroit
    NGAUS
    Jonathan Stubbs

