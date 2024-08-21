Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 13:42 Photo ID: 8609013 VIRIN: 240824-Z-VX744-1569 Resolution: 6109x4073 Size: 4.04 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Acting National Guard Bureau chief: "This is what we’re built for" [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.