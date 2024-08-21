Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, acting chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses attendees of the 146th National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2024 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8609012
|VIRIN:
|240824-A-VX744-1432
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Acting National Guard Bureau chief: "This is what we’re built for" [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Acting National Guard Bureau chief: "This is what we’re built for"
No keywords found.