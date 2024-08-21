Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Savannah District team members gear up for hazardous materials training [Image 1 of 2]

    Savannah District team members gear up for hazardous materials training

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Sheri Williams, USACE, Savannah District, geologist, puts on protective gear while participating in the Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response Technician training course, at the District headquarters building in Savannah, Georgia, June 5-6, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 03:41
    Photo ID: 8608900
    VIRIN: 240606-A-YC428-5208
    Resolution: 3073x2305
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savannah District team members gear up for hazardous materials training [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Savannah District team members gear up for hazardous materials training
    Savannah District team members gear up for hazardous materials training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Savannah District team members gear up for hazardous materials training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    HAZMAT
    USACE Savannah District
    Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download