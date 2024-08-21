Savannah District team members gear up for hazardous materials training

SAVANNAH, GA – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel recently, participated in the Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response Technician training course, at the District’s headquarters building in Savannah, Georgia.



The 40-hour HAZWOPER certification course consisted of classroom lectures and rigorous hands-on exercises.



The training provided the participants with essential knowledge and skills for identifying and handling hazardous materials. Participants also learned how to respond safely and effectively to emergency situations.



“In this course we have been learning how to recognize all the different types of hazardous waste and how to maintain our safety and the safety of others around us,” said Isoke James, Engineering Division chemist.



Students also trained on using personal protective equipment, including practical sessions donning and removing protective gear, while following safety protocols for minimizing exposure to hazardous substances.



“This class has taught me a lot about working safely with chemicals and how to correctly put on HAZMAT [hazardous materials] suits,” said Jonathan Brown, Planning Branch archaeologist. “When you put on a HAZMAT suit, always have someone double check that you have done it correctly.”



Edward Sonnier, the course instructor, explained the four levels of PPE workers utilize when encountering potentially hazardous materials.



“Level D is protective gear workers are required to wear for their jobs such as safety glasses and a hard hat,” said Sonnier. “Level C involves wearing a chemical splash suit to protect the skin, and additionally, wearing a mask with cartridges to filter out particulate matter and vapors. With Level B, an oxygen tank is added because a dangerous inhalant might be present. Level A is the most protective with a fully encapsulated suit, with its own atmosphere.”



The course culminated in an exercise where the students responded to a simulated hazardous chemical spill. A reconnaissance team, in Level A PPE, was sent to investigate the spill site, conduct testing, and report data back to the team leadership. The reconnaissance team then went through a decontamination process to remove any potentially harmful substances from their suits. Once the substance at the spill site was identified, a mitigation team was deployed to clean up the site and prepare the hazardous material for transport.



“This class has been very interactive, and the practical exercises are really important,” said Kelsey Snyder, Engineering Division environmental engineer. “In a real-world scenario, your life or someone else’s life is on the line. You can read course slides all day and not remember the information when the time comes to use it. Actively doing these exercises helps you remember.”



Upon successful completion of the course, the participants receive certification valid for 12 months. To maintain this certification, individuals are required to attend an annual 8-hour refresher course. This ongoing training ensures that personnel remain up to date with the latest safety protocols and regulatory requirements mandated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

