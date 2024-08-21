Koa Moana 24: High Frequency Radio Check

A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group conduct a long-range high frequency radio check communicating to U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton, California during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 14, 2024. 1st MLG sustains warfighting readiness throughout fulfilling global force management requirements, providing capabilities aligned with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and operational needs through manning, training, and equipping of combat-credible forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

