    Koa Moana 24: High Frequency Radio Check [Image 2 of 4]

    Koa Moana 24: High Frequency Radio Check

    CHUUK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Itsael MedinaFuentes, left, a native of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico and Cpl. Jonathon Grice, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, both transmission systems operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group conduct a long-range high frequency radio check communicating to U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton, California during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 14, 2024. 1st MLG sustains warfighting readiness throughout fulfilling global force management requirements, providing capabilities aligned with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and operational needs through manning, training, and equipping of combat-credible forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 05:05
    Photo ID: 8608887
    VIRIN: 240814-M-WH863-1017
    Resolution: 3787x5681
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: CHUUK, FM
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Koa Moana 24: High Frequency Radio Check [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

