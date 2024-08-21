Sailors See Patients in Panama

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marcus Estrada, assigned to expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), checks a patient’s eye using an autorefractor during a medical event at Parque de Juventud in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command prides itself on the rapid, efficient, and positive response of its medical capabilities to work alongside regional partners and allies and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

