Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors See Patients in Panama [Image 3 of 6]

    Sailors See Patients in Panama

    COLóN, PANAMA

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. Byron Trinh, a general dentist assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, checks a patient’s teeth during a medical event at Parque de Juventud in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command prides itself on the rapid, efficient, and positive response of its medical capabilities to work alongside regional partners and allies and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security in th

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 17:22
    Photo ID: 8608604
    VIRIN: 240824-N-NS135-1129
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: COLóN, PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors See Patients in Panama [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors See Patients in Panama
    Sailors See Patients in Panama
    Sailors See Patients in Panama
    Sailors See Patients in Panama
    Sailors See Patients in Panama
    Sailors See Patients in Panama

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download