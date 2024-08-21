Sailors See Patients in Panama

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. Byron Trinh, a general dentist assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, checks a patient’s teeth during a medical event at Parque de Juventud in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command prides itself on the rapid, efficient, and positive response of its medical capabilities to work alongside regional partners and allies and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security in th

