USS Kingsville Commissions in Corpus Christi

20240824-N-IW125-1042 Corpus Christi, Texas (August 24, 2024) The Honorable Russel Rumbaugh, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Financial Management and Comptroller, gives remarks during the commissioning ceremony of the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Kingsville (LCS 36) in Corpus Christi, Texas. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Kingsville, Texas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/released)

