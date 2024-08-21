Now onto the next point

Spc. Roger Machuca, a cook with the 795th Field Feeding Team, determines the direction and distance to the next point with the help of Sgt. 1st. Class Christopher Fallatik, communications NCOIC with 334th Quartermaster Battalion, U.S. Army Reserves, on the basic land navigation course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 24.

