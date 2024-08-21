Trust the compass or the smart watch?

Sgt. Omar Thomas, a technical engineer, used a lensatic compass while Chaplain (Capt.) Dongjun Kim, both of the 334th Quartermaster Battalion, U.S. Army Reserves, put his faith in a smart watch on the basic land navigation course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 24.

Date Taken: 08.24.2024
Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US