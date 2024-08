PP24-2 Le Khiet High School Outreach and Band Performance

240822-N-BB269-1518

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 22, 2024) – The Pacific Partnership Band performs on stage during a community outreach event at the Le Khiet High School in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. The visit was a language and music exchange coordinated between the host nation and Pacific Partnership 2024-2. The band is comprised of musicians from the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band and the Australian Army Band. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

