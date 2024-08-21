Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PP24-2 Le Khiet High School Outreach and Band Performance

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Raymond Diaz III    

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240822-N-BB269-1077
    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 22, 2024) – Students of the Le Khiet High School perform for their school and Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) service members during a community outreach event at the high school in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. The visit was a language and music exchange coordinated between the host nation and PP24-2. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 13:12
    Photo ID: 8608379
    VIRIN: 240822-N-BB269-1077
    Resolution: 6142x4099
    Size: 912.08 KB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PP24-2 Le Khiet High School Outreach and Band Performance [Image 22 of 22], by CPO Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Vietnam
    PP24
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

