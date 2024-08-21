240822-N-BB269-1077

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 22, 2024) – Students of the Le Khiet High School perform for their school and Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) service members during a community outreach event at the high school in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. The visit was a language and music exchange coordinated between the host nation and PP24-2. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
This work, PP24-2 Le Khiet High School Outreach and Band Performance [Image 22 of 22]