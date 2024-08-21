U.S. Army Soldier Capt. Jacob VanBemmel, a pharmacist at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, participated in Post Activities, Information, and Registration Day to engage with members of the community, Aug. 17. He shared information about services available to TRICARE beneficiaries on Fort Leavenworth and in surrounding communities.



Munson cares for more than 13,000 Military Health System beneficiaries on post and in the greater Kansas City area, offering core services to beneficiaries through a primary care practice supported by pharmacy, laboratory, optometry, public health, mental health, physical therapy, and radiology services.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 10:39 Photo ID: 8608341 VIRIN: 240817-O-OT285-6955 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 4.13 MB Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Munson Army Health Center engages with community at PAIR Day [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.