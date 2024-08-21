Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Munson Army Health Center engages with community at PAIR Day [Image 1 of 2]

    Munson Army Health Center engages with community at PAIR Day

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, participated in the Post Activities, Information, and Registration Day to engage with members of the community, Aug. 17. They shared information about services available to TRICARE beneficiaries on Fort Leavenworth and in surrounding communities.

    Munson cares for more than 13,000 Military Health System beneficiaries on post and in the greater Kansas City area, offering core services to beneficiaries through a primary care practice supported by pharmacy, laboratory, optometry, public health, mental health, physical therapy, and radiology services.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 10:39
    Photo ID: 8608335
    VIRIN: 240817-O-OT285-1858
    Resolution: 3331x2665
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munson Army Health Center engages with community at PAIR Day [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Munson Army Health Center engages with community at PAIR Day
    Munson Army Health Center engages with community at PAIR Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    Healthcare

    People

    Munson Army Health Center

    TAGS

    DoD
    Fort Leavenworth
    MHS
    Army Medicine
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download