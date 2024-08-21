Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, participated in the Post Activities, Information, and Registration Day to engage with members of the community, Aug. 17. They shared information about services available to TRICARE beneficiaries on Fort Leavenworth and in surrounding communities.



Munson cares for more than 13,000 Military Health System beneficiaries on post and in the greater Kansas City area, offering core services to beneficiaries through a primary care practice supported by pharmacy, laboratory, optometry, public health, mental health, physical therapy, and radiology services.

This work, Munson Army Health Center engages with community at PAIR Day [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.